Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt introduced their daughter, Raha, to the world during the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch in Juhu, Mumbai. Baby girl Raha made her paparazzi debut in her father's arms. The trio posed for shutterbugs.

Since then netizens have been smitten by her beauty. Raha has been spotted with her parents time and again.

Raha smiles seeing mom Alia as Ranbir holds her close; the trio get papped outside soon-to-be parents Varun Natasha's house [pics]

On Saturday evening, Raha was once again spotted with her parents as they headed off to Varun Dhawan's house.

Ranbir was lovingly holding his daughter Raha. As Ranbir stepped out of his car embracing Raha, the baby girl was seen looking at her mother and smiling.

Several videos and pictures have gone viral.

One of the clips shows Raha playing with her toy as Ranbir is seated inside the car holding her daughter.

The trio were seen in white. Parents Alia and Ranbir were twinning with baby Raha.

Varun Dhawan is all set to embrace fatherhood in the coming months, and Alia and Ranbir along with Raha had fun Saturday evening as they enjoyed an intimate get-together.

Fans loved the way Raha was seen smiling and seeing mommy Alia.

In April, Varun hosted a white-themed baby shower for Natasha.

Work Front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Ramayana, he will essay the role of Lord Ram. While Sai Pallavi will be seen as Mata Sita.

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to reunite on screen for a second time. They will be seen in the film titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The romantic film is being produced by Dharma Productions. The film is slated to release on the silver screen on April 18, 2025.

Karan Johar shared a reel that featured all the actors participating in a Pooja ceremony.