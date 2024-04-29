Popular Bollywood actors, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were out for a dinner and get-together, while baby Raha was with Nani Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt.

Raha Kapoor was spotted with her maasi, Shaheen, at her nani's place. Several pictures and videos were shared on paparazzi pages.

Raha enjoys with maasi Shaheen and nani Soni

A clip shows that Raha was cutely clinging to her maasi Shaheen Bhatt's arms when they visited her nani's Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt's place.

Looking curiously at the paparazzi. The little girl turned her head towards the paparazzi and looked at them.

Shaheen opted for a breezy printed outfit, while Raha was seen wearing a printed frock paired with her signature pigtails.

Soni opted for a green and white summer outfit.

Netizens couldn't stop gushing over Alia and Ranbir's baby girl.

A user mentioned, "Why aren't they hiding her (Raha's) face beneath an umbrella."

Another mentioned, "Raha is looking cute.."

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022.

Alia and Ranbir also welcomed their baby girl, Raha Kapoor, in November of the same year. On Christmas 2023, the couple introduced their daughter's face to the public. Time and again Raha has been spotted either in her mom Alia's arms or Ranbir Kapoor's arms.

Alia Bhatt at Kareena's house for playdate

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt took her baby girl, Raha to Kareena Kapoor's house.

Alia held her baby girl in her arms, as she headed to Kareena Kapoor's house. While her bodyguards covered Raha behind the umbrella.

Alia was seen shielding Raha from camera flashlights. Several paparazzi pages have shared the video.

In the clip, Alia was seen wearing a white co-ord set, while Raha was seen in a multi-coloured dress. Raha was looking out of the umbrella, and Alia was trying to cover her face.

Work Front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Ki Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also features Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor and Prem Chopra.