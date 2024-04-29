It was indeed a Sunday night to remember as a few celebs dined together at high-end restaurants. It was Ayan Mukerji who hosted and managed a crossover, as only few would have thought, and that too for a late-night dinner.

He made the teams of his upcoming directorial, War 2, and his last directorial, Brahmastra, meet each other for a casual get-together.

Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan with Saba and Ayan, Karan were papped in the city entering and exiting the venue. Several videos have been shared on social media that show celebs entering the dinner venue.

A clip shows, Ranbir Kapoor and Jr NTR stepping out of a black SUV. Ranbir and Jr NTR waited for Alia to join them.

Ranbir was seen holding Alia Bhatt's hands

Jr NTR and Ranbir were seen twinning in black. Alia looked lovely in an off-shoulder white top with yellow tropical prints. Filmmakers Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji were also seen.

The next clip shows Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad entering the same restaurant.

While Hrithik wore a striped grey shirt, dark grey pants, and a brown cap, Saba held his hands, sporting a white crop top, pants, and heels.

Alia-Ranbir mobbed by media, fans

Media and fans mobbed Alia and Ranbir as they stepped out of the restaurant.

A clip shows, Ranbir carefully shielding Alia and holding her close to her as the two exited the restaurant and made their way to the car. Alia looked scared to see the crowd but Ranbir made sure she reached the car safely.

Meanwhile, Hrithik also helped Saba amid the crowd as they approached the car.

Netizens were impressed seeing the way Ranbir was seen caring for his wife Alia.

A user quizzed, "Is Alia drunk?"

Another mentioned, " The way Ranbir is protecting Alia is adorable."

The third user wrote, "The way men are protecting their women is unmissable."

Work Front

The filming for Ayan's next directorial, War 2 starring Hrithik and Jr NTR, is underway in Mumbai.

Jr NTR and Hrithik are shooting for an action sequence; the pictures were leaked from the sets. War 2 is the next installment in Aditya Chopra's ambitious YRF Spy Universe.

Ayan's last directorial, Brahmastra, was released on

Brahmastra: Part 2 – Dev will begin shortly.

Ranbir is filming for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, and Alia has wrapped up Jigra.