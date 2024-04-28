On Saturday evening, Ranbir Kapoor attended an event in Surat. He was in the city to inaugurate a jewellery showroom. Several videos from the event have gone viral.

Ranbir Kapoor trips almost fell on stairs; averts mishap at Surat event

One of the clip shows, Ranbir posing for the paps and interacting with the host.

However, the actor averted a mishap,

After the press conference, the actor waved at his fans who had gathered in large numbers to see a glimpse of his favourite actor, he didn't notice the stars and almost tripped on the stairs. Thankfully, the actor managed and didn't fall.

For the event, Ranbir opted for a black short kurta and black pyjama and looked younger than ever.

At the event Ranbir said, he has a lot of jewellery, he was gifted ethnic traditional jewels at his wedding as well and when Raha was born most of his friends and family gifted her jewellery.

On Saturday, pictures from the sets of Ramayana were leaked. Ranbir Kapoor was seen in Lord Ram's get-up while Sai Pallavi who is playing the role of Mata Sita was seen alongside him.

Their leaked pictures got a mixed response.

What did they wear?

Ranbir, as Lord Rama, was seen in a maroon dhoti and draped a matching shawl over one shoulder. He also wore a long golden necklace. With his long hair.

Sai was seen in a purple saree, complemented by elaborate traditional jewellery. The photo revealed that Ranbir and Sai are presently filming the initial sequences of Ramayana.

KGF star Yash will be seen playing Ravan, while Sunny Deol has been approached to play Lord Hanuman. Ravi Dubey has been signed to play the character of Laxman.

Work Front

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Animal. The film surpassed Rs 1000 crore worldwide and is not streaming on Netflix. Apart from Ranbir, the film starred Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.