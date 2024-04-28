Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the shoot of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The first visuals from the sets of Ramayana were leaked on Saturday morning. In the leaked images, Ranbir Kapoor was seen in Lord Ram's get-up while Sai Pallavi is playing the role of Mata Sita.

Ranbir Kapoor shocked as paparazzo abuses in front of him at Surat event

The actor was seen heading to Surat for a Kalyan Jewellery event on the same day. The actor looked dapper in a black short kurta and black pyjama.

The actor interacted with the fans and also answered media questions.

Several videos and pictures from the Surat event have gone viral.

A clip shows paparazzi abusing each other to click a perfect picture of Ranbir, and during photo-ops, paps were telling Ranbir to look at him when Ranbir was busy talking to the host.

During that time, a paparazzi seemingly was rude to his fellow photographer and abused him, as soon as Ranbir heard that, he got angry and gave a nasty look gesturing "what is this?" to the paps.

As the actor began walking away from the dais, a photographer shouted, "Chalo na bh*****d," which did not go down well with him.

Ranbir gestured "Kya ho raha hai?" before quickly exiting the spot.

It clearly shows that Ranbir wasn't pleased with the abusive language.

Netizens weren't pleased with the choice of words used by paparazzi in the heat of the moment and expressed their angst on social media.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's look as Lord Ram has got mixed response. If reports are to be believed, KGF star Yash will be seen playing Ravan, while Sunny Deol has been approached to play Lord Hanuman. Ravi Dubey has been signed to play the character of Laxman.

For the role of Lord Ram, Ranbir followed a tough routine. He ate fewer carbs and did more cardio workouts, like running and bodyweight exercises. A source from India Today mentioned that Ranbir wanted to get slimmer instead of staying muscular, especially in his face and torso, where he had bulked up for his role in Animal.