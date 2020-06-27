Sherlyn Chopra has taken a dig at Jacqueline Fernandez over her post on Instagram about Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara. The latter had tried to indicate the emotional experience that one gets watching the work of the late actor.

On her Instagram account, Jacqueline claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's death has created a void that can never be filled. She recalled that the late actor was there to help him whenever she required help.

Jacqueline Fernandez's Post

She wrote, "His going has left a void, everywhere and with everyone.. he taught me to ALWAYS be there for people, whenever I was down or confused, he never hesitated to help.. watching his film is not going to be easy for me but I know he's going to light up the screen so beautifully and that will give me some peace... @castingchhabra I know how close you were to Sushant, pls stay strong @sanjanasanghi96 all the best for your debut, you had an amazing first co-star and I'm sure he would've been proud of the performance you've given.. #dilbechara @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstar 24th July #countdowntodilbechara."

Sherlyn Chopra's Work

However, Sherlyn Chopra used this opportunity to mock Jacqueline Fernandez's acting abilities by claiming that it is difficult to see her on-screen. She tweeted, "Watching Sushant Singh ji's films is highly pleasurable & thought-provoking as he was an actor par excellence..

But Jacqueline ji, watching your performance ain't easy on the eyes and the mind..

The 'why' can be very well explained by the brave viewers of your films.[sic]"

It may be recalled that Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput had worked together in their Netflix film, Drive.

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on 14 June. His untimely death came as a shock to his fans.

His last film Dil Bechara, which has Saif Ali Khan and Sanjana Sanghi in key roles, will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar on 24 July.