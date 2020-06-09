Actress Sherlyn Chopra has been focussing her energy on being a content creator. She will soon unveil her OTT platform.

"I have been working on my digital streaming platform since the last eight months to showcase excellent, high quality entertainment at a highly reasonable subscription fee," she said.

Sherlyn added: "Initially when I used to approach filmmakers for work, they would ask me to meet them over late night dinner. I was so fed up of their stupid dinner proposals that I decided to be a producer and content creator as I believe in being self-sufficient. I strongly believe that one's self-respect and dignity are non-negotiable. It is this belief that has helped me majorly to be the entrepreneur that I am today."

She also has a message for inspiring actors: "Focus your energy on being a content creator. Why beg for work when you can provide work opportunities?"

Sherlyn was last seen in the short movie "Maya". Last year, she had launched a single called "Kataar".