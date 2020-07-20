Shekhar Suman has questioned why there is a delay in ordering a CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He says that the evidence might be tampered if there is a delay in handing over the case to the central agency.

He wrote, "We are all awaiting a #CBIEnquiryForSSR ..what is the delay?what are you all waiting for?Till another life is lost?A suicide case closes in two days It's been 34 days.It is apparent, there is much more to it than meets the eye. [sic]"

The actor added, "I think by the time they hand over the case to the CBI,if at all they do,like it happens in the movies or crime novels,all the evidences will be either tampered with,removed or cleaned up and CBI will have nothing to look into.Sad!#justiceforsushanthforum

Debates,discussions, interviews, tweets, letters, petition, rallies ev thing possible has been done.But you guys seem to be d most heard-hearted,heartless ppl in the world to ignore ev thing and ignore public sentiments.Wat a shame. #justiceforSushantforum. [sic]"

Shekhar Suman is one of the celebrities who have alleged foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The deceased actor's fans have been demanding on social media to handover the case to the CBI.

A few days ago, Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty too voiced her support for the CBI probe. On her Twitter account, she requested Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI inquiry into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She wrote, "I'm sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty ,it is now over a month since his sudden demise I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1 .. [sic]"

"The girlfriend of the late actor wants to know what promoted Sushant to take the extreme step. "Part 2.. I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir. [sic]" Rhea Chakraborty tweeted.

However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that there was no need for a CBI inquiry.