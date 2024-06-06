Shekhar Suman is happy to have made a massive comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's webseries. Shekhar played the role of Zulfikar in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. His role might have been short but Suman did manage to leave an impact. Ever since the release of the show, several bloggers and vloggers from Pakistan have questioned the show's inaccuracy and false narrative.

Shekhar gives it back

Some took the viewers to the original Heeramandi and compared the place with that of SLB's series. Now, Shekhar, without mincing his words has lashed out at the critics. Shekhar said that Bhansali is always known for creating his own world and his own interpretation. Suman added that since Bhansali hasn't made a documentary, no one should get to question the authenticity.

"Heeramandi not a documentary"

"Lot of stupid people are fussing and obsessing over it, talking about it and questioning the historical accuracy and authenticity and chronology, but Bhansali saab is known for his dystopian sagas. He is known for a world that he creates. Cinema should not be questioned, interpretation should not be questioned because that's his point of view. Take it or leave it. He hasn't made a documentary on Heeramandi. He has just taken a cue from there," the Movers and Shakers host told Bollywood Hungama.

Shekhar further added that the people of our neighbouring country are jealous that why Bhansali made this. Then they should have also made this. He questioned their need to discuss our Heeramandi.

"Padosi mulk ke kuch log hain (There are some people from the neighbouring country) who are feeling very jealous about the fact ki inhone kyu bana dia (Why did they make it)? Bhai aap bana lete (Brother, you could have made it) and why are you even discussing our Heeramandi? We don't discuss your films. We don't even know whether you make films," he said.

After the success of Heeramandi, the makers have announced Heeramandi 2 as well.