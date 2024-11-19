Singer and music director Shekhar Ravjiani has revealed that he completely lost his voice two years ago. Shekhar from Vishal - Shekhar duo took to social media to share how he suffered from Left Vocal Chord Paresis. He went on to reveal how it took a toll on his mental being and his family suffered with him too.

"Here's something I have never spoken about before... felt like sharing it today. I lost my voice two years ago. 'Left Vocal Chord Paresis'- This was Dr Nupur Nerurkar's expert diagnosis. I was destroyed. Honestly, I was pessimistic... I thought I would never be able to sing again," Shekhar wrote in an emotional post.

"My family was worried. And, I was not happy seeing them all stressed out. I just prayed harder. I didn't stop working. Kept trying, kept pushing. In the middle of this, I had to travel to San Diageo for a few weeks. I met Jeremy in San Diageo. He connected me to an angel," he added.

Shekhar further mentioned how doctor Erin Walsh heard him over a zoom call due to covid. He revealed how he begged her to make him sing again, cried a lot. Shekhar further mentioned how the doctor kept pushing him and motivating him to try and sing.

"The first thing that she told me was that I should not blame myself for what happened to my voice. We spoke at length and she made me feel comfortable and eventually, miraculously, she made me believe that I could sing, which was the first step," he mentioned. Shekhar credited her determination behind him reversing his vocal chord paralysis. He added how he can sing even better than before now.