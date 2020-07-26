Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman recently made headlines for his statements citing groupism in Hindi film industry. It all started during a conversation with a regional radio station about his personal experience with Bollywood's alleged 'gang'. He revealed that he works more frequently in Tamil cinema than in Hindi films because certain people in Bollywood have been spreading rumours about him and minimizing his chances of getting good work.

Right after the music maestro's statements on Bollywood director Shekar Kapur who is quite active on Twitter, tagged AR Rahman and slammed him saying that "winning an Oscar for his work is the root of his troubles". He further said It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle.

To which AR Rahman explained Shekar that "lost money and fame comes back but time doesn't." Further urged the director to maintain peace and move on.

Check out the exchange of tweets between Shekar Kapur and AR Rahman.

Shekar Kapur takes a dig at Bollywood.

" You know what your problem is @arrahman ? You went and got #Oscars. An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle, read Shekar's Tweet.

AR Rahman tells Shekar to maintain peace and focus greater things in life.

Rahman was quick to respond at Shekar Kapur's hard-hitting Tweet. "Lost Money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Let's move on. We have greater things to do."

On the work front, the ace music composer Rahman, who has composed over 100 songs in several languages in a career spanning three decades, recently co-wrote and produced the film 99 Songs, for which he has also designed the original score. He has won the National Award six times while he has twice won at the Oscars and the Grammys (all four for his work on 2008's film Slumdog Millionaire). And now he is been winning acclaim for his latest score in Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra.