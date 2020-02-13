Bigg Boss 13 is all set to conclude in few days. The nation is curious to know who will win the trophy. The top six contenders for the Bigg Boss trophy are Siddharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz and Arti Singh. As we all know there will be only one winner, but it looks like the rest of the five contestants have already got a show in hand.

Yes! you heard that right. The news that we have just got in is, after Bigg Boss 13, Colors TV is all set to launch a new reality show with Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra titled 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'.

The concept of the show is unique and one of its kind. As per sources, the contestants will once again gear up to give their fans a chance to be a part of their most important decision of their life to find a suitable match for themsleves.

To host the show, Maniesh Paul has been roped in. Shehnaaz and Paras are out their to find a suitable match for themsleves. Various tasks will determine compatibility and aid them in choosing the suitable partner for themselves.

It will be interesting for the viewers to see the entertainment queen and king of Bigg Boss find their perfect match through the show.

Aa rahi hai saal ki sabse badi shaadi, lekar extra tadka only on #Colors. 17 Feb. se hoga dhamaal, Mon-Fri raat 10:30 baje.#StayTuned pic.twitter.com/BWw1MnOL1w — COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 13, 2020

The show is scheduled to go on air on February 17 at 10:30 pm every Monday to Friday and will replace BB 13.

With Shehnaaz and Paras getting the show, right after Bigg Boss 13, it is certain that they aren't the winners of this season. As per sources, Asim won't be the winner nor will Arti Singh.

The trophy will either be of Rashami or Sidharth as they have been Colors face for the longest time be it Balika Vadhu or Dil Se Dil tak they have been the face.

Fans are rooting for Sidharth and we hope the best one wins.

Do you think Sidharth will win the BB 13 trophy? Write to us in the comment section below.