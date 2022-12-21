If you are a fan of music producer Yashraj Mukhate, you must be knowing the musical twists he brings to popular dialogues mouthed by actors. After recreating Tuada Kutta Tommy Sadda Kutta kutta popular dialogue of Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13, to Biggi Shoot, Pawri ho Rahi and more. The famous music producer is back with another track. And this time Yashraj has given a quirky twist to Deepika Padukone's speech at the FIFA world cup.

The actress has shared a reel on her Instagram account. Yashraj Mukhate was quick to turn around the reel into a fun song. He remixed her reel and speech and a musical twist to it Needless to say, Deepika's speech with a touch of Mukhate's music made it more beautiful. The video has now gone viral and has reached Deepika as well. The actress not only loved and acknowledged Yashraj's creation, but she also shared it on her Instagram stories.

Music producer Yashraj Mukhate gave a rather fun musical twist to actor Deepika Padukone's recent Instagram Reel about FIFA World Cup 2022. Taking to his Instagram Yashraj Mukhate shared a video and wrote, "More beautiful! More beautiful! (sic)"

He said, "So yesterday Deepika Padukone put a Reel on her profile where she spoke at a speed of 100 BPM (beats per minute) exactly. So, I obviously turned it into a song."

In the clip, Deepika said, "Well at the moment, I feel nervous. But, I also feel a lot of gratitude, for sporting moments in history. This is my first time at a FIFA World Cup. As you can see, we are in Doha but yes this is my very first FIFA World Cup. Its craftsmanship makes it even more beautiful."

Yashraj took the words 'more beautiful' and kept adding beats throughout the video.

Take a look at the reel shared by Deepika:

Deepika shared Yashraj's reel on her Instagram stories that he created. She wrote, "That's Epic.

Thanking Deepika, Yashraj shared her stories on his IG story and wrote, Thank you with dancing emojis."

Netizens react to Yashraj's song

Though netizens showed love for Yashraj's creation, some sections of users were left unimpressed and expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

"Not that catchy," a user wrote.

Another user commented, " Ranveer Singh getting emotional in the corner- meri biwi, meri trophy, mera award, meri Deepika, meri raani, meri mastani, meri meri meri Christmas."

The third one mentioned, "Naahhh... Not matching the others Shehnaaz one was much better than this."

The fourth user mentioned, "Kuch bhi ? Sorry but this one wasn't up to your mark. I love your other creations but this one sounded so forced."

Professional front

Deepika will be seen in Pathaan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from that, she also has Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She also has a Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film stars Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role.