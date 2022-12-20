Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have never shied away from publicly expressing their love for each other. In fact, the duo's families have also willingly accepted their love. But most importantly, Hrithik Roshan's sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hredaan Roshan have gelled well with Saba.

Hrithik and Sussane may have fallen apart and found respective soulmates, but they are happily co-parenting and leave no stone unturned to be with their kids. Hrithik's girlfriend Saba is also seen mingling with Hrithik's kids.

Hrithik heads for a vacation with his sons and girlfriend Saba Azad

As it's Christmas eve, Bollywood celebrities are jetting off for a vacation to ring in the festival. Hrithik along with his sons', girlfriend Saba were spotted at the Mumbai airport. In the videos shared by various paparazzo, we could also spot Hrithik Roshan's sister Pashmina Roshan at the airport.

On Tuesday's wee hours, Hrithik Roshan and his sons and girlfriend Saba were snapped at the airport as they jetted off for Christmas vacation.

Airport fashion

Dressed in comfortable casuals Hrithik wore a black tee and beige pants paired with an olive-green jacket and a cap. While Hrehaan and Hredaan were dressed in black casuals. While, Saba kept her airport look subtle; she wore neon green co-ords.

As paparazzi were stationed at the airport, they clicked pictures and shot a video of them getting out of the car. A photographer requested Hrithik to pose, but he said he was late for the flight.

The actor was heard saying, "Hum log late ho gaye hain, main bhag raha hu (guys we are late for the flight, I am rushing now)." The four of them were also accompanied by Pashmina Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan wished ex-wife Sussane, Khan's boyfriend Arslan Goni on his birthday

A day before, Hrithik jetted off for Christmas vacation, and the actor wished ex-wife Sussanne Khan's boyfriend Arslan Goni on his Instagram on his birthday.

On Monday, Hrithik shared a picture with Arslan, Sussane, her brother and former actor Zayed Khan on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy birthday Arslan Goni. Have a super exciting and duper fit year ahead."

Meanwhile, Sussanne extended a lovely birthday wish for Arslan with a video montage of their many pictures from their outings and vacations. She wrote, "Happy Happiest Birthday my Love... you are the most incredible human I know... you make me want to be a better person... in everything I do... YOU ARE my definition of LOVE... from here till the end of time... and beyond... we gonna make this life..."

Arslan replied to her comment and wrote, "Thank you, my darling love." Saba Azad also wished Arslan in the comments section.

About Hrithik and Sussanne

Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000 and got divorced in 2014. The former couple has two sons – Hrehaan, 16, and Hredhaan, 14. Hrithik and Sussanne continue to co-parent and are also good friends with each other's partners.