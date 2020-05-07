Bigg Boss 13 finalist Shehnaaz Gill's grandmother has been hospitalized due to issues related to her liver.

The Punjabi actress' father Santokh Singh Sukh took to Instagram to share the news with fans and asked his well-wishers to pray for her speedy recovery.

"My mother, hospital mein hai liver mein problem ho gayi hai God jaldi thik kar do (My mother is in the hospital due to some liver problem. Hope she gets well soon)," Shehnaaz Gill's father, who keeps sharing updates about his family, wrote on Instagram.

Shehnaaz used to talk about her grandmother while she was locked inside the Bigg Boss house. She used to share how her grandmother had been so funny in real life and used to tell stories about her.

Shehnaaz Gill's journey

It's no secret that Shehnaaz has come a long way and became one of the most talked-about celebrities in the Bigg Boss house thanks to her entertaining skills and weird antics. Her romance with Sidharth Shukla had grabbed all the attention and people loved watching their love and hate relationship inside the house.

After her stint in Bigg Boss house, Shehnaaz went on to host Mujhse Shaadi Karogi along with Paras Chhabra. The show, however, failed to garner TRP and even Shehnaaz later regretted her decision to be a part of the show.