With a heavy heart, devotes bid adieu to Lord Ganesha today. The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities are finally concluding. This day is celebrated as Anant Chaturdashi. Several idols of Lord Ganesha will be immersed today. The massive idol of Lalbaugh Cha Raja is out on the streets of Mumbai for devotees to see darshan. By midnight, the Ganesha's idol will be immersed at Girgaon, Chowpatty.

Celebs at Lalbaugh Cha Raja

As it's the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, let's look at celebs who visited Lalbaugh Cha Raja this year.

Kartik Aaryan sought the blessings of Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugh cha Raja at Pandal on the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Vicky Kaushal paid a visit to Lalbaughcha Raja on Thursday. The actor offered prayers to Ganpati Bappa as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. He was seen walking barefoot to the pandal dressed in a simple blue shirt and denim. Esha Deol also visited Lalbaugcha Raja, Varun Dhawan and Shilpa Shetty, among others visited the pandal this year. Most of the celebs walked barefoot. While most of the celebs took the VVIP access for darshan, Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram chose to stand in line with the general public to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha They skipped their VIP privileges.

Shehnaaz Gill and Varun Sharma also visited the pandal during Ganesh Chaturthi. Notable personalities like Bhuvan Bam, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Shriya Pilagaonkar also visited the pandal.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, along with his son Anant Ambani, visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja temple in Mumbai on Saturday. Several videos and pictures from their divine darshan went viral.

One of the clips that has gone viral shows Mukesh Ambani is seen patiently waiting for his daughters-in-law, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, before the Aarti. Speaking in Hindi, he asked his son Anant, "Shloka-Radhika aaye kya?" (Have Shloka and Radhika arrived?), to which Anant replied, "They are coming."

Some of the celebrities who visited last year couldn't make it this year. It was SRK who visited last year but this year he couldn't visit Lalbaugh Cha Raja.