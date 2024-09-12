Undoubtedly, the golden era was the 90s, be it in terms of limited technology, film, or funfilled memories. A lot of 90's kids have enjoyed a stress-free and hassle-free entrainment without much exposure to social media.

And now we are in 2024, and things have changed, we have AI, and social media, films have become brighter and the sound quality is Dolby, films have VFX, and there is a lot of exposure. But don't we all miss the simplicity and rawness of 90's the sheer innones, realness. Today, we are technology quite dances with filters and fillers but one does miss the charmness and purity of 90's.

Actors Tripti Dimri and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is filled with family drama, 90s nostalgia, and a dash of humour and suspense.

The trailer of the film was dropped today. This family entertainment extravaganza is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Rajkummar – Tripti Dimri's chemistry fails to impress netizens in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

This is the first time, actors Tripti Dimri and Rajkummar Rao are paired on-screen. The duo promises to deliver a film that evokes the colourful, heartwarming essence of the 90s, complete with a fun twist involving a missing CD player.

In a nutshell, the trailer shows how a married couple's wedding video was saved in a CD and then the CD player goes missing.

It so happens that Vicky and Vidya got married in 1997 and want to they record a video of their first night after the wedding to keep as a memory for their old age. But the CD player goes missing which leads to a comedy of errors.

One can't miss actor Mallika Sherawat in the trailer. The film also has Shehnaaz Gill and Daler Mehendi

Netizens have mixed responses to Rajkummar and Tripti Dimri's pairing, some found the trailer hilarious but the chemistry between Rajkummar and Tripti Dimri was quite off.

The event was graced by Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, Archana Puran Singh, Archana Patel, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Tiwari, Tiku Talsania, Mubeen Saudagar, Jaswant Singh. Producer Bhushan Kumar, Shiv Chanana, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde & Vimal Lahoti

The film will be released on October 11, 2024.