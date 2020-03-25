Bollywood celebrities are finding their unique ways to create awareness amidst the pandemic of coronavirus. While stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and few others urged politely to their fans to take maximum precautions amidst the pandemic, celebrities like Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan's rant made the headlines.

Vidya Balan has also released a video thanking Coronavirus for letting people understand the importance of little things in life. Now, Shefali Shah has joined the bandwagon and her unique style of creating awareness for Coronavirus will leave you speechless.

Dil Dhadakne Do fame Shefali has shared a video with a plastic bag wrapped around her face, making the fans aware of the seriousness of the situation. Shah wore a plastic bag over her face, to explain what our lungs would feel like when Coronavirus hits, with a disclaimer to not try anything like this at home. In the video, she says, "This is what it feels like to be in a quarantine, I agree. But, this is exactly how your lungs are going to feel when the COVID-19 hits your lungs and the virus starts developing. So we have no option, just deal with it. Stay at home and do it for your safety, for your family's safety, for your friends' safety because one person out there gets it, it will spread like wildfire. It is already. If this isn't a warning enough, I don't know what is."

"And soon, if this spreads, a lot of us, a lot of people we love, won't be able to breathe," she further added.

Check out this video:

Shefali was last seen in Netflix's Delhi Crime and has quarantined herself with her family. Whole Bollywood is on lockdown with all the ad shoots, film shoots, movie release and cinema halls closed and cancelled. PM Narendra Modi has announced the lockdown of 21 days across the nation, keeping in mind the seriousness of the situation due to COVID-19.