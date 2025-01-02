Shefali Shah is setting new standards about how one should lead their life not just through her films but in real life too. The Darlings actress recently went on a trip to Rishikesh alone after her family backed out. While many would have feared to go alone or take the trip leaving the family behind, Shah decided to listen to her own heart and went ahead.

What went down

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress had taken to social media to share a picture of herself looking content after river rafting. She had said how her family doesn't realise what they are missing out on. Shefali further revealed that the dates were changed and re-aligned to make sure all the family members took a trip together, but nothing worked out.

The moral dilemma

Shefali revealed that after discussing thousands of places where they could go as a family, from Goa, Bali, Sri Lanka, to Pondicherry, the family backed out. She added how the family then decided to just be together and "chill at home." Something she didn't want to do. Shah then added that she decided to go alone, but moral dilemmas followed.

"So, I decided to go alone. But a decision like this does not come without its moral dilemmas. Ranging from doubt (Should I go? Or shouldn't I?), guilt (How can I go alone without my family?), to major guilt (How can I spend so much on myself?)" she wrote, announcing how she finally decided to take this step for herself.

The post has now been applauded by many on social media. From celebrities to fans and followers, everyone has commended the actress for setting a major example for women all across. "Perfect and am so so glad you did this," Tillotamashome wrote.

"More power to you woman Lovvvvve the caption... and the spirit behind the entire endeavour, however conflicted you may have been!!" Archana Puran Singh commented. Jaya Bhattacharya also wrote, "Glad you went. I still have to start living for me. You motivate me."

Parineeti Chopra took to social media and commented on Shefali's post, saying, "This is why I love her. Sending this to my mother."