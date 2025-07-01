Actor Shefali Jariwala passed away on Friday, June 27, following a cardiac attack. Her untimely death left fans in shock.

Days after her demise, Shefali's death has cast a spotlight on her final hours, with police inquiries focusing on a combination of a religious fast and an unsupervised intravenous (IV) drip as potential contributing factors.

According to reports, the actor suffered a cardiac arrest. Now, Shefali's close friend, actor Pooja Ghai, has opened up to Vickey Lalwani about her last moments and how Shefali's husband, Parag Tyagi, was numb after he found her motionless at their home.

Final hours before Shefali Jariwala's death

Pooja shared that after dinner, Shefali had asked Parag to take their dog for a walk. While Parag was downstairs with the dog, he received an urgent call from their house help, asking him to come back upstairs as Shefali wasn't feeling well. Pooja said, "What happened exactly, we will get to know after the postmortem, but from what I understand, she had dinner and told Parag to take the dog for a walk.

As soon as he went down, the helper at home called him and said, 'Didi is not feeling well.' She asked him, 'Could you just come up and take care of me?'"

Parag reportedly waited on the ground floor for the help to return and take the dog, so he could go check on Shefali. He then rushed upstairs and found her lying motionless. Pooja recalled her conversation with Parag and said, "Parag said she still had a pulse. Her eyes weren't opening, and her body just felt like a dead weight. He immediately realised something was seriously wrong and rushed her to the hospital. But by the time she was brought to Bellevue, she was already no more."

When asked whether Shefali had taken an anti-ageing drip, Pooja clarified, "On that day, she did take a Vitamin C IV drip, but that's a very normal thing. We all take Vitamin C. Post-COVID, people have started taking it regularly; some pop a tablet, others get it through an IV. She did take the IV drip that day."

When asked if Shefali had taken the drip just hours before her death, Pooja responded, "I'm not sure about that. But while I was standing there, the police called the guy who administered the drip to check what medicine she had taken. That's when it came out that she had taken an IV drip that day."

She claimed that such IV drips are "not unsafe" and "it's very common in Dubai."

As per Hindustan Times, Shefali was taking anti-ageing and skin-lightening pills and other such medicines. Police found at least two boxes of anti-ageing medicines, "skin glow" tablets and vitamin supplements during a search at her home.

Vials of glutathione — often marketed as a skin-brightening agent — were among the seized articles.

Shefali's family has said she took these supplements and over-the-counter pills without the express involvement of doctors.

Shefali's last rites were performed at the Oshiwara Hindu Crematorium on June 28 and were attended by her family and close friends from the film industry.