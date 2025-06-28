The sudden passing of actor Shefali Jariwala has sent shockwaves across the nation. Best known for her appearance in the iconic music video Kaanta Laga, Shefali tragically passed away in Mumbai on June 27, 2025, reportedly due to a sudden cardiac arrest. However, neither her family nor her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, has released an official statement.

According to police, Shefali was found unresponsive at her residence in Mumbai's Andheri area, after which her body was sent for a post-mortem. Journalist Vicky Lalwani reported that Shefali was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in the early hours of June 27 by her husband and a few others, but she was declared dead upon arrival.

Vicky Lalwani wrote, "Shefali Jariwala, the Kaanta Laga girl, is no more. The cause of her death is yet unknown, but I can confirm she was brought dead to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital (opposite Star Bazaar, Andheri) about 45 minutes ago. Her husband and three others accompanied her. The hospital reception staff confirmed, 'Shefali had expired before being brought in.' When we requested to speak to the RMO, we were told, 'Please speak to Dr. Vijay Lulla (cardiologist) for details.'"

When contacted, Dr. Lulla did not deny the news but stated, "I cannot divulge any details regarding any patient."

Another doctor from the same hospital, Dr. Sushant, confirmed the death and said, "We are sending the body for post-mortem to Cooper Hospital."

However, a few hours later, contradicting earlier media reports that claimed Shefali suffered a cardiac arrest and was rushed to the hospital, Mumbai Police stated that her body was found at her residence.

According to an ABP News report, the police received information about the incident around 1 a.m. and subsequently sent her body to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

"The body was found at her residence in the Andheri area. Mumbai Police received a call about this at 1 a.m. The cause of death is not yet clear," said the police, as reported by ANI.

Despite attempts to revive her, Shefali was declared dead.

A police and forensic team has launched an investigation and is currently ruling out foul play. Visuals from outside Shefali Jariwala's house show a heavy police and forensic presence. Her husband Parag Tyagi was also seen at the scene.

What did her watchman say?

Speaking to NDTV India, Shefali and Parag Tyagi's security guard, Shatrughan, who was on duty when Shefali was rushed to the hospital, shared details about the night of the incident. He said Shefali had appeared perfectly fine just a few days earlier.

He recalled, "Around 10:30 at night, Shefali ji was taken to the hospital. Before that, around 9 PM, her husband, Parag Tyagi, arrived at the society on a motorcycle. I was the one who opened the gate."

Shatrughan also mentioned seeing the couple recently and said, "Just the evening before yesterday, Shefali and Parag were in the society compound with their dog."

Soon after Shefali was taken to the hospital, police and forensic teams arrived at the residence. He added, "The police have been inside since last night. There were two mobile forensic unit vehicles—one has left, and one is still here."

Describing the moment he learned of Shefali's death, he said, "After she was taken to the hospital, a man came on a motorcycle—he seemed like a friend—and told us that Shefali was no more. We couldn't believe it. Madam was seen just the day before yesterday, and now she's no longer with us."

Who is Parag Tyagi?

Shefali Jariwala was an Indian actress and model known for her work in Hindi music videos, reality shows, and films. She rose to fame with the music video Kaanta Laga and later participated in dance reality shows Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7 alongside her husband. In 2019, she was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13.