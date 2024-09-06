Kareena Kapoor is making waves with her recent collaborations. After making a phenomenal OTT debut with Jaane Jaan, Bebo delivered another commercial hit – Crew. She has once again joined Rohit Shetty in his Singham franchise and has also collaborated with ace director Hansal Mehta for an investigative crime thriller.

Hansal Mehta, who has a repertoire of delivering some of the most hard-hitting and path breaking films, has Kareena Kapoor as the leading lady in his film – The Buckingham Murders. While the two have joined hands and have the best of things to say about one another, there was a time when Kareena would reportedly ignore Mehta and walk away.

Mehta recounts Kareena ignoring him

And we aren't saying this! It's the Omerta director who has made this shocking claim. At the trailer launch of the film, Hansal Mehta revealed how Kareena and he used to live in the same building. He further recalled that the actress used to walk past him and he would be so enamoured that he would think 'That's Kareena Kapoor who took the lift'.

The Simran director also added that it was only because of Ekta Kapoor that he and Bebo could collaborate. "Without her, I wouldn't have even met Kareena," he said. Kareena was also all praise for the versatile director and called him 'captain of the ship'.

Kareena praises Hansal Mehta

"This film wouldn't have been what it is without the man himself, the captain of the ship, Hansal Mehta. The way he has shot it, the way he has made me also kind of be the character, made me so comfortable... We loved this story idea; we loved the script... There is no one better than Hansal, to make this film that has such good content. He has stuck to the authenticity of the film," she said at the trailer launch event.