Last month, Neena Gupta's daughter, Masaba Gupta Masaba Gupta and her actor-husband Satyadeep Misra took to social media and shared that they are expecting their first child.

On Wednesday, Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta made her first public appearance, days after announcing the news of her pregnancy.Masaba Gupta, along with her mother, Neena Gupta, attended an event in the city.

Masaba Gpta looked elegant in a pink off-shoulder satin dress. She completed her look with pink heels. On the other hand, Neena Gupta sported a yellow and white dress.

Take a look at the photos.

In the several pictures and photos that have gone viral online, Neena and Masaba posing for shutterbugs. Netizens slammed Masaba for her outfit and exclaimed that she could have worn something more graceful.

A user wrote, "Has she worn bedsheets.."

Another mentioned, " Her dress is awful.."

The third user mentioned, "The choice is outfit is so bad.."

Masaba and Satyadeep announce they are expecting their first child

In the pictures shared by Masaba and Satyadeep, the couple were seen sitting on the floor. Masaba was dressed in a white robe, she had kept her head on her husband's shoulder.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Neena expressed her happiness and wrote, "Neena expressed her happiness and wrote, "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (Our kids are now expecting their first baby. What could be happier news than this?)"

For the unversed, Masaba and Satyadeep Misra got married in January 2023.