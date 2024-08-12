Aanand L Rai has given Bollywood some of its most unconventional but hard-hitting films. And many of those happened to be with Kangana Ranaut. Aanand and Kangana worked together in Tanu Weds Manu and post that in Tanu Weds Manu Returns. The film turned out to be a game changer and laid out a niche path ahead for both of them.

As Aanand has confirmed that he would be returning with Tanu Weds Manu 3 soon. On questions of the differences he and Kangana allegedly had during the shoot of the film, Rai confirmed that they both changed after the success of the film. He said that they both were on the rise. While he had done films like Raanjhana and Tanu Weds Manu, she had done films like Queen which had established her in the league.

What changed

"If we talk about Kanganatan, Tanu Weds Manu (was released in) 2011. Then she went and did Queen (2013), and then she came for (Tanu Weds Manu) Returns. In an actor's life, there is also a graph. By that time, as a director, I also did not want to repeat myself. Kangana wanted to grow, and she was on the rise. I think what went right with us is we were hungry at that point in time, in our own space," he told Bollywood Hungama.

What made things difficult

"For Datto (Kangana's character in Tanu Weds Manu Returns) to be like that... and Himanshu (Sharma, the writer of the film), who wrote the first and then he wrote (the second one too)... Me and Himanshu were coming after Ranjhanaa. So, it was Tanu Weds Manu, Ranjhanaa and (Tanu Weds Manu Returns) and she was coming from Tanu Weds Manu, Queen and (Tanu And Manu Returns). So it was difficult, and we wanted it to be difficult," he further added.

Aanand L Rai has now left the TWM franchise fans happy with the news of the return of the film with a third part. Even though he didn't mention the date when the shooting will begin, he confirmed that the third part would also have Kangana and her characters moving ahead.