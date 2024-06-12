Kangana Ranaut and Chirag Paswan, both joining Parliament together, has turned social media into a matchmaker. Kangana and Chirag, who worked together in Miley Naa Miley Hum back in 2011, have been making headlines for their hug, handshake and cheering for one another after elections. While Kangana Ranaut won a seat from Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, Chirag Paswan was elected from the Hajipur constituency in Bihar.

Chirag, Kangana's handshake and hug

A video of Chirag calling Kangana out during one of the post result events and the two sharing a warm vibe has left social media gushing over the "love story" it could potentially be. "Wild Prediction. Kangana and Chirag can marry. Chirag's mom is a Pahadan too," wrote a user. "Chirag and Kangana wedding when?" asked another user.

Social media wants to see their love story

"Since twitter nowadays is obsessed with chirag and kangana, a trivia about their film is that chirag only wanted Kangana, and she asked for a 5 crore fee (irrationally huge amount for a new actress at that time) and he agreed," a social media user claimed. "Fun fact: Kangana & Chirag starred in a film called 'Miley na miley hum. Finally, dono parliament mein mil gaye," another social media user opined.

"The only meeting India was waiting after NDA alliance meeting," a comment read.

"First love story of Parliament," another comment read.

"They should get married button clicked," one more of the comments read.

"From the movie Mile na Mile Hum to sitting together in the Parliament. what a journey," a person wrote.

"Two powerful and visionary leaders in one frame," was another one of the comments.