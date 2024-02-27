Bollywood diva Malaika Arora popularly known as 'Chaaiya Chaaiya' girl never fails to impress her fans with her sartorial choices. Apart from being a fashion icon, Malaika is known for her fitness and often gets papped for her yoga and Pilates classes. At 50, she is one of the fittest B-town stars we have in the industry.

The actor often raises eyebrows with her chick and glamorous avatars. The style icon is currently judging the popular dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa '.

Malika Arora and Farah Khan's banter often lights the internet. They are touted to be one of the best friends we have in the industry.

The two are co-judges on the reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. Farah often treats her fellow judges with home-cooked, especially by her chefs. Time and again Malaika has gorged on food items.

Malaika Arora binges on Yakhni Pulao, roast chicken; detours back to non-vegetarianism; fans react

Malaika's diet recently came under fan scrutiny after a video shared by filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan went viral.

In the video, Malaika was seen savouring a non-veg dish brought in by Farah on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Recently, Farah had got Yakhni Pulao for on the sets and as soon as Farah shared the news, Malika was the first one to hop on to the food and claimed it to be her favourite. Farah also pans to a box of roast chicken, asking Malaika if she'd like a piece.

As soon as Malika was also seen eating non-beg which didn't go down well with the netizens as Malika has time and again claimed that she is vegetarian.

Malika was/is a PETA ambassador

Fans didn't understand that once Malaika claimed to be a dedicated vegetarian and even a PETA ambassador.

She also shared a photo in 2020, in a dress shaped like a cabbage, announcing that she takes her vegan lifestyle very seriously.

Malaika Arora has been a prominent face in campaigns against animal cruelty, even serving as a PETA ambassador.

Farah Khan's video has left fans wondering if Malaika has taken to non-vegetarianism.

Farah shared another video with Malaika Arora serving Fish curry that has also caught the eye of fans.

A user wrote, "Malaika said she is Vegetarian ???? and endorsed for PETA.."

Another mentioned, "I thought Malaika was vegetarian.."

The third user wrote, "Malaika is vegan...so far I knew...???? How to fish curry on her table.."

Malaika Arora on getting married again, after Arbaaz Khan's second wedding

Days after Arbaaz Khan's wedding, Farah Khan asked Malaika if she would get married in 2024 and this is what Malaika answered.

In the clip, Farah Khan asked Malaika, "2024 mein Malaika, kya aap single parent-cum-actress se double parent-cum-actress banne wali hain (Malaika, are you going to let go of your single parent status to embrace a partner in the new year)?"

To this, Malaika replied, "What does this mean? Do I have to pick someone in my arms for that?"

Gauahar Khan said, " Means will you get married in 2024?

Malaika responded, "Agar koi hai toh mai hundred per cent shaadi karungi (if I find someone, I will get married)."

Farah added, "Koi hai matlab? Bohot hai (there are many such people)." "Matlab koi puche shadi k liye mai kar lungi (I will do it if they ask me to)."

Once bitten, twice very shy," she also added.

Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor. They have been together for a long time. At the Christmas party, Malaika, and Arjun enjoyed themselves with Arhaan Khan.

Arjun on marrying Malaika

During the recent episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 8' host Karan Joha wanted to know if Arjun and Malaika were planning to go to the next step in their relationship. Arjun told Karan, "I think this is the part of my life that right now I want to take it as it comes."

Arjun added, "I think it's unfair to be sitting here without her and talking about the future. I think that would be the most respectful thing. Once we reach that stage, we will come and talk about it together. I'm very very happy where I am and I think we make no bones about the fact that we survived through whatever we've had to be in this comfortable happy space."