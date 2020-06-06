Vexed on giving birth to a girl child, a 34-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu's Erode allegedly killed her three-month-old girl baby, later hanging herself.

The woman, already mother to a girl, hailed from Perundurai in Erode district. She was expectant of a boy child, failing of which, she committed the murderous act.

Mother kills baby, hangs herself

The incident occurred on Thursday, in Perundurai where the woman, identified as Sangeetha, killed the infant by drowning her in a bucket of water.

Assuring the child's death, she went on to hang herself to death while there were no other family members present at her house.

Already a mother to a girl of nine years of age, the police said that Sangeetha delivered a female child three months ago.

According to the police, the woman was so agitated over not be getting a baby boy that she went ahead with the extreme decision when her husband, Gunasekaran (40) was out for work. Her mother-in-law and her first child meanwhile had gone to a nearby farm.

When Gunasekaran returned back home around 7 p.m., he found the baby drowned in a container full of water. The search for his wife led him to find Sangeetha's body hanging from the ceiling. The bodies were then sent for post-mortem examinations.

A murder-cum- suicide case has been registered at the Perundurai police station.