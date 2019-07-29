Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday, killing a 10-day-old baby and injuring three others.

An Indian Army spokesperson said that heavy firing was started from the Pakistan side at Saujiyan and Shahpur forward areas and the security forces from the India side also retaliated. "Both the sides used small arms fire as well as intense mortar shelling," according to an official statement.

"Heavy shelling is going on in at both Shahpur and Saujiyan and a large number of mortar shells have so far fallen in human habitations close to Line of Control," the spokesperson added.

The cross border shelling comes at a time when India-Pakistan diplomatic relations have suffered a heavy jolt after US President Donald Trump offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue.

There are also rumours doing rounds in the valley of removal of Article 35-A which provides special status to J&K. The Narendra Modi government has ordered for additional deployment of security forces in the valley. At the same time, the airport, district administration offices and other strategic locations across the valley have been put under strict vigil as the annual Amarnath Yatra enters the last leg.