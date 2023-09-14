Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13. Much before entering the BB house, she was a star in Punjab. Not many know that Shehnaaz Gill is an actor, singer and performer as well.

However, her density changed when she entered Bigg Boss 13. Her camaraderie with Sidharth Shukla grabbed eyeballs. The duo had a cute yet sizzling chemistry on-screen. Shukla won the season but Shehnaaz won millions of hearts.

Shehnaaz Gill dances with her girl gang

The actor made her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She is now gearing up for 'Thank You For Coming' which stars Kusha Kapila, Bhumi Pednekar, and Dolly Singh.

The girl gang are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. On Tuesday night, Shehnaaz, Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi partied with fans in Mumbai's elite club.

All the girls opted for sultry black outfits. At the club, they also clicked selfies and danced their hearts out. Shehnaaz wore a deep cut cleavage-showing faux leather black dress.

From popping the champagne bottle to going live from the club everything was captured by the fans.

Among serval videos that went viral from Shehnaaz's club hopping. A video shows Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badeshah holding her sister Shehnaaz's hand tightly as they make an exit from the club.

While Shehbaz is making sure his sister walks all fine, Shehnaaz is unable to stand still. She even fails to recognise the media.

Netizens were quick to comment that she was totally high and drunk.

A user wrote, "She can hardly walk lol it's been a good night.."

Another mentioned, "Full drunk hai.." (She is full drunk).

Work front

Shehnaaz's upcoming movie is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. Directed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming to release in theatres worldwide on 6th October 2023.

She will also be seen in '100%', a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also part of the family entertainer.