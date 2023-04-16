Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty is returning to showbiz after a hiatus of three years. She will be seen as one of the gang leaders in Roadies 19. Apart from Rhea, other gang leaders in this season of Roadies are Sonu Sood, Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula.

Rhea along with Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati and Sonu Sood is currently traveling across the country for auditions. During the tour, the actress interacted with the audience. The team has taken to social media and shared pictures and videos from the tour.

Rhea receives backlash for making a comeback

Ever since she announced her comeback, Rhea has been receiving severe backlash for being part of Roadies. Some of SSR's ardent fans have taken to social media and started trolling the makers of Roadies to remove Rhea. Some of her fans are lauding her for being fierce and strong as she is all set to make her biggest comeback.

A user wrote, "Rhea seriously brother show ki trp khud hi down krna chahte ho kya mtv valo?" (Because of Rhea the show's TRP will dip down).

Another user said, "Hum show hi dekhna band kr denge.." (We will stop watching the show).

The third one said, "Because of Rhea, a lot of people are not gonna watch the show...The only deserving in this show is Prince."

Some have also come out in support of her

A user said, "We should accept the fact that everyone is hating her for no reason."

Another wrote, "She is not guilty until it is proven. But she is fire."

The third one said, "Your comeback is the victory of the Positive over the negative. Ignore the shameless depraved microorganisms henceforth. God has given chance to you. Slay it."

With mixed reactions to Rhea's comeback. Taking to her social media, the actress shares a reel of herself entering the big halls as the gang leader. The crowd exclaimed loudly as she enters. In the caption she writes "The Power Of Love."

Take a look.

Prince Narula comes out in support of Rhea

Amid severe backlash and trolls, Prince Narula who is also a gang leader has come out in support of Rhea, during an interaction with DN, Prince came out in support of Rhea. He said, "Everyone has a different perception towards it, but one needs the guts to come back on the stage and face people. Our audiences are sensible and they'll support whom they want to. If they will like Rhea more than me, then they will watch the show for her. If they didn't like me, they will ignore my presence."

He added, "So, I want that she should give her 100% to the show. If she wishes to convey something, she should use the platform to express it. Roadies is one of the favourite shows of the youth, so if she wants to send out a message, there cannot be a better platform for her than this show."

Rhea's personal life

Rhea faced ire from fans of SSR after the actor and her alleged boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14 June 2020. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau with an allegation that she and her brother Showik used to supply drugs to the late actor. Rhea's career since then has gone downhill. However, with Roadies 19, the actress will be making her comeback. Her fierce first look and the way she clapped back at the trolls in the promo of MTV's show is worth the wait.