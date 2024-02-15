Alia Bhatt attended the trailer launch of Amazon Prime Video's original crime series Poacher. The crime saga talks about animal cruelty that revolves around the elephant poaching racket prevalent in the state.

Poacher is backed by Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions. Created, written, and directed by International Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, the web series features Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

The trailer of Poacher gives a sneak peek into the dense forest of Kerala and pans into the dark world of poaching in India.

The trailer launch event was held in Mumbai and was attended by Alia Bhatt and the team.

The actor spoke about her early filming days and also mentioned that when she met Richie for Poacher, she was pregnant.

She said, "Richie and I met in 2022, I was full-blown pregnant, just about to pop. We spoke everything under the son. We spoke about parenting, cinema, movies, and art, and in that meeting, she took me to the world of Poacher. I was flabbergasted that it was based on true events, and then we kept taking it.

Work front

Alia will be next seen in Jigar, which is directed by Vasan Bala. She also announced her next project with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, titled Love and War, where she will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Neetu Kapoor took to social media to cheer for Alia and Ranbir. She couldn't contain her excitement as their next film was announced. Taking to Instagram, she reshared the announcement and wrote, "LOVE & WAR! Raha's parents ❤️❤️ you both make me so proud with my all-time favourite filmmaker #SANJAYLEELABHANSALI. Can't wait to see your magic #VickyKaushal."

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Her husband actor Ranbir Kapoor won the Best Actor award for his role in Animal.