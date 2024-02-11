Bollywood's most loved couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, on November 6, 2022. The couple made their first introduction to the face of their daughter Raha on December 25, 2023, while they were heading to Kunal Kapoor's Christmas brunch.

As soon as Raha's pictures went viral, a section of social media users said that Raha looked exactly like her grandfather, Rishi Kapoor; others said that she resembled Raj Kapoor.

Take a look at the picture:

Recently, a fan edited a picture of late actor Rishi Kapoor holding Alia-Ranbir's daughter Raha. The photo instantly grabbed the attention of Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan.

Reacting to the photo, Soni took to her Instagram story and wrote, "This is such a great edit it fills our hearts with happiness. Thank you," accompanied by folded hands and a purple heart emoji.

Neetu re-shared Soni Razdan's post and added, "This is too adorable," accompanied by a smiling face with a heart emoji.

About Raha

Neetu graced the on Koffee With Karan 8 with Zeenat Aman and revealed that she engages in 'mini battles' with Soni over granddaughter Raha, "At my home, the baby is growing so it's like a fun thing I keep asking the help. I say, 'Tell her to say 'Papa,' and Soni says, 'Tell her to say 'Mamma'."

Neetu added, "So I went the other day to the house and Alia says, 'Oh by the way, she said 'mamma'.' So I said, 'She didn't say 'mamma', she said 'mum-mum'.' But she's saying 'da-da' and not 'na-na,' so I'm happy with that."

Daugther-in-law and Mother-in-law bond

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, and Neetu Kapoor were snapped for a Sunday brunch, wherein Neetu's warning gesture won hearts.

In the video, Neetu is seen lovingly pressing Alia's cheeks and later hugging her before she walks towards her car.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt win Best Actor and Best actress at Filmfare Awards

Recently, Alia Bhatt won Best Actor for 'Rocky Aur Rani...', Ranbir Kapoor was awarded Best Actor for 'Animal'.