Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is one of the busiest actors. She has been keeping up with her work commitments. Be it brand endorsements, dubbing, events and more.

Of late, the actor is being spotted less with her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal. Be it Ganesh Chaturthi, or events, Vicky Kaushal had attended all the events with his brother and Katrina's sister.

Katrina's absence from several Ganesh Utsav added fuel to ongoing pregnancy rumours

Netizens were curious to know about Katrina's absence as most of the time Vicky Kaushal was alone attending major events.

It all started with Vicky attending Ambani's Ganesh Utsav with his brother, Sunny Kaushal.

And on the first day of the festival, Vicky posed with Katrina's sister and Sunny Kaushal, but once again Katrina was missing.

For Lalbaugcha Raja's darshan too she wasn't seen. Vicky along with his mother was seen at the pandal.

Katrina Kaif seeks divine darshan at Siddhivinayak with Vicky Kaushal and mother-in-law

After Katrina was away from the limelight for a sustainable time. On Thursday, a picture of Vicky and Katrina seeking blessings at Siddhivinayak went viral. However, it's not shown if they visited the temple on October 5, 2023. But looking at the picture it seems it is the latest one.

Dressed in a green flowy salwar suit and the customary puja shawl Katrina looked ethereal in traditional wear. On the other hand, Vicky wore a simple white shirt.

Katrina once again donned a loose-fitted outfit and stayed away from the media glare. Several netizens were of the view that Katrina was expecting her first child.

But is it true?

However, that isn't the case. As per a report in Hindustan Times, she is busy with prior work commitments.

"There have been strong rumours that Katrina is pregnant, especially after her last appearance in Kolkata for a brand. She was spotted wearing flowing attire, and people present at the event shared that she was very particular about not letting too many people around her, as if she was trying to hide," said a source to HT.

Take a look at how netizens reacted to Katrina and Vicky's divine darshan at Siddhivinayak.

On the professional front, the actor will soon be seen in a third instalment of Ek Tha Tiger Franchise and will be seen next in Merry Christmas.