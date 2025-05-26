'Is she pregnant?': Alia Bhatt's bloated tummy at Cannes sparks second pregnancy Rumours; actor subtly reacts

The 78th edition of the prestigious film festival began on May 13 and concluded on May 24. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt brought high-octane glamour to the red carpet at the festival's closing ceremony.

Alia served four head-turning looks during her time at Cannes—two for the red carpet and two for various events at the festival.

For her Cannes 2025 debut, she chose a stunning Schiaparelli gown. Her second look featured a dark blue, body-hugging bejewelled gown from Armani Privé.

Alia shared glimpses of her Cannes appearances on Instagram, where fans flooded the comments section with speculation that she might be pregnant. The rumours intensified after her appearance in the Armani Privé gown, which many believed subtly hinted at a baby bump.

On Saturday, Alia showcased two more looks. In one, she wore a bright yellow, custom-made, three-piece Gucci crepe wool skirt suit. The ensemble included a corseted bralette-style crop top, a midi-length pencil skirt, and a super-cropped tailored blazer.

For the red carpet at the closing ceremony, Alia donned a Gucci saree-inspired ensemble paired with a lehenga-style bralette. The bralette featured a plunging neckline and was styled with a fishtail lehenga and a dramatic dupatta that cascaded like a show-stopping train. Her midriff was visible, which further fueled the pregnancy rumours.

However, Alia subtly shut down the chatter. On May 24, she posted close-up shots from her second Cannes look on her Instagram Story. One particular photo highlighted the intricate embellishments on her outfit, especially around her torso. She captioned the image simply: "details."

While she didn't directly address the rumours, many believe the post was her way of putting the speculation to rest.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6 of the same year.