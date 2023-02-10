Akshay Kumar recently dropped a new song from his upcoming film – Selfiee. The song comes after the title song – Main Khiladi Tu Anari – with Emraan Hashmi created a buzz on social media. The new song which has Akshay Kumar shaking a leg with Mrunal Thakur is a remix of a Punjabi song. And netizens have reactions.

The fact that Akshay and many other Bollywood actors continue to romance actresses half their age on the big screen hasn't lost out on anyone. And this too became a serious reason for slamming the actor. "Is she playing his daughter?" one user asked. "How can he even romance her she is so young," another one wrote. "When hero is old why not heroine?" a social media user asked.

Many unhappy with the remix

"Is Bollywood not left with any creativity? Only remixing Punjabi songs," a user commented. "They ruin all these legendary Punjabi songs," another user commented. "Could have left atleast this song untouched," a social media user wrote down. "If only I knew I was waiting for this trash for the last two days," another social media user commented.

Akshay on romancing younger actresses

"They are jealous. Why shouldn't I? I can work with them. Lagta hu kya 55 kya? I don't They just get jealous and keep on writing. Who cares about the trolling? Suno and nikaal do," Khiladi Kumar had told Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan.