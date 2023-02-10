It's wedding galore in B'town. After Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's royal wedding. On February 9, 2023, the biggest stars of the South Film industry including Mohanlal, Prithviraj, and Kamal Haasan were in Jaisalmer later to attend a wedding.

As per reports, it was the Country Manager and President of Disney Star K. Madhavan's son's marriage function in Rajasthan.

Bollywood and South film stars grace their presence

Aamir Khan, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Karan Johar looked regal in shades of white outfits.

Aamir Khan wore a white traditional kurta and paired it with a dhoti. While Mohanlal opted for a light blue kurta and white pyjama and rounded off his look wearing a cream pagdi and mojris. Akshay Kumar wore a traditional mundus (dhoti) and a white kurta.

A video that is doing the rounds on social media shows Akshay Kumar chatting with Mohanlal.

Take a look at the pictures below

Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan, @akshaykumar & #Amirkhan at Country Manager and President of Disney Star K.Madhavan son's marriage function in Rajasthan❤️ pic.twitter.com/Zx3wOG2Gcm — SundaR KamaL (@Kamaladdict7) February 10, 2023

Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal's bhangra at baarat is unmissable

However, it was a visual delight to see, actors Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal grooving to Bhangra.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay Kumar tagged Mohanlal and wrote, "I'll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment."

Mohanlal and Karan Johar were recently in Jaisalmer. The Brahmastra producer had gone there to attend Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. On the other hand, Mohanlal was shooting for Jailer.

While returning, Karan and Mohanlal were in the same jet. The Malayalam actor took to his social media and shared the picture with director Karan Johar and captioned the image, "Time well spent with Karan." On Friday morning, Karan Johar took to his social media and shared the same image.

Karan Johar wrote, I had my biggest fan moment when I met @mohanlal sir for the first time a few days ago...we were on a flight together to a family wedding and I remained awe struck right through..... having always believed that he is one of the BEST actors in Indian cinema what struck me most about him was his unflappable humility.....a Legend with a good heart .... It was my honour to meet you sir..."