Bollywood diva Malaika Arora popularly known as Chhaiya Chhaaiya girl, is known for her sizzling dance moves in Fevicol Se, and Munni Badnaam to name a few. The actor has also been part of reality show judges. Being a fitness enthusiast, the actor is often papped in and around the city mostly heading to her yoga studio or gym.

From fitted athleisure to glamorous outfits, Malaika at 50 is fabulous and how!

Apart from her fitness regime, and flawless diet, she often grabs headlines for her relationship. The actor is dating Arjun Kapoor. But much before that, she was married to Arbaaz Khan and they have a son Arhaan Khan. The couple despite parting ways, co-parent them.

The actor met and fell in love with actor Arbaaz Khan when she was in her early 20s. Soon after, the two got married but after 19 years of marriage, the couple parted ways.

Alimony settled between Arbaaz khan and Malaika arora. Malaika offers to pay ₹10-12 crore to Arbaaz if he signs the divorce papers. @itssitu pic.twitter.com/h5QsGryjOy — The UnPaid Times (@UnPaidTimes) December 28, 2016

In a recent interview, Malaika opened up about marriage, her divorce and the chatter over the hefty alimony she took from Arbaaz Khan.

Malaika on getting married to Arbaaz when she was 25

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika shared the reason behind getting married at 25, she said, "Not that I have grown up in a background where I was told 'Oh you have to get married at this age'. I was told to live my life, go out enjoy, meet more people, and have more relationships, I was told all of that. Yet, I don't know what got into my head, I said by 22-23 I want to get married. No one forced me but it was what I needed to do right now because it was the best option I had at that moment."

On divorce

She said, "When I decided to get divorced, I don't think there were too many women in the industry getting divorced and moving on. I felt, for me, for my personal growth, my choice, I had to feel okay within if I had to make my kid happy and make my kid flourish in his space. So, that's what I did," she said. Malaika said that everyone looks down upon divorce but for her, she "had to feel settled and happy to make anyone around me happy. It starts with me."

The 50-year-old opened up about an incident where a publication talked about the cost of her outfit, and got very nasty in their comments. "Somebody decided to carry a ridiculous article about something that I was wearing as to how expensive it is and they said, 'Clearly she can afford it because she got a fat alimony' and I was aghast. Whatever you have done in life whatever level, it makes no difference," Malaika Arora said.

Malaika Arora got married to Arbaaz Khan in 1997—the two parted ways in 2017.

At present, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for over 5 years now. They reportedly started dating back in 2018 but made it Instagram official in 2019 on Arjun's birthday.

Arbaaz Khan married Sshura Khan December 24, 2024.

Work Front

Malaika Arora is involved in various ventures, including running a yoga studio, managing an apparel brand, and a food delivery platform.