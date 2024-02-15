On Tuesday, February 13, the makers unveiled the trailer of Showtime. The upcoming web series explores the dark side of Bollywood and talks about how outsiders pave their way to stardom. The series also touches upon the most debatable topic nepotism.

The Disney+ Hotstar show has a star-studded cast featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

Who wore what

Mahima Makwana exuded boss vibes in a black suit. Emraan Hashmi looked dapper in a suit. Rajeev Khandelwal looked dapper in a black suit. Karan opted for a white suit.

Mahima Makhwana's bold outfit raised eyebrows. The actor amped up the glam quotient in a black suit. The actor's jaw-dropping sartorial choice made heads turn.

Netizens react

Netizens flocked to social media and were of the view that Mahima wasn't comfortable with the way she carried her outfit.

A user wrote, "Why she's wearing such dress.. it clearly shows that she isn't comfortable.."

Another mentioned, "She's uncomfortable.."

Karan asked Mahima, "What is the meanest thing a director has said to you?"

She said, "Tumse Na ho payega, ( you won't be able to do), I went on the set I was all ready. It was back in the day. And the director said, " What are you doing here?" I don't think you are made for this.."

Karan lauded her and said, " Kudos to you, here you are.."

About Mahima Makwana's role in the show

Makwana plays the role of a reporter. The actor is not from the industry and despite being an outsider, Makwana is known for her stellar performances in different shows and films.

With Showtime, Mahima is all set to showcase her acting prowess as she plays the character who finds the concept of nepotism odd. However, the trailer of the show depicts Emraan Hashmi, who is completely against her.

The face-off between the Hashmi and Makwana will keep the movie-goers at the edge of their seats.

Karan and Emraan's rapid fire at the trailer launch of Showtime

During their fun chat, Karan asked Emraan about one rumour about him that he would like to stop and the actor gave a hilarious answer.

"That I'm a good kisser," Emraan said and then immediately added, "I'm not a good kisser, I'm the best."

During the rapid-fire, when Karan Johar asked Emraan Hashmi about the actor, he would turn to for fitness inspiration, the Tiger 3 actor instantly said Salman Khan.

When asked who he would consult for acting tips, Emraan confidently said that he didn't need any tips.

Karan quizzed him about who would he turn to for relationship advice, Emraan said, "The way some relationships are going in the industry, I think I'll give advice

Karan Johar said, "Emraan is dashing, gorgeous, good-looking, good kisser as a producer I haven't matched any of those four qualities that Emraan has in abundance. I promise you he said he is not a good kisser; he is a great kisser. I am a terrible kisser."

Emraan was monikered as the 'serial kisser' in the 2000s when on-screen kissing was seen as taboo in Hindi films.

Karan Johar shared the trailer of 'Showtime' on his Instagram.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Emraan stated, "Having experienced the industry's highs and lows, I resonated with 'Showtime' instantly and eagerly embraced the opportunity to be a part of it."