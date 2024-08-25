Gen Z star Ananya Panday is one of the most loved celebs, she is known for her sartorial choices, and the style icon never fails to charm the masses with her witty one-liners. Ananya has been part of several films and at a young age, she has a huge fan base. Recently, she also purchased a flat.

Apart from her professional life, she was in the news for her personal life, the actor broke millions of hearts when it was reported that she is dating Bollywood's heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur.

However, it was then reported that the duo had parted ways. Professionally, Ananya will be seen in the show Call Me Bae, the trailer was released earlier this week.

And on Saturday night, the actor was spotted in the city for a cosy dinner with her friends.

Ananya gives Barbie vibes in a long pink dress

Ananya wore an ensemble with black crystal embellished pencil heels, rings, and statement butterfly wing-shaped crystal earrings.

Several videos and pictures show, Ananya entering the restaurant.

A clip shows Ananya struggling to walk as she wore high heels, and as it was raining, she looked uncomfortable while walking.

A video shows, Ananya holding security's hand as she was walking towards the restaurant. The security escorted her to the restaurant and shielded her with an umbrella, as Ananya was finding it difficult and was about to fall she held the security guard's hand.

Ananya was trolled for her walking style, a section of netizens were of the view that she shouldn't have worn high heels if she wasn't comfortable.

A user wrote, "Her struggle is real?"

Another mentioned, "She is trying to walk."

The third one wrote, " She should avoid wearing heels if it is discomfort."

Take a look: