Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is unapologetic and unabashed and never fails to grab headlines. From being a reality show host to judge, to brewing inside gossip on his couch, the host of Koffee With Karan always has a story to tell.

Karan Johar often slams trolls and even takes a sly dig at celebs who went under the knife to look young.

Recently, Karan Johar has given a boss reply to trolls who questioned the identity of Roohi and Yash's mother.

On Saturday, Karan Johar shared a video on Instagram featuring his daughter Roohi. In the video, Roohi was seen asking digital assistant Siri to play a song for her.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Roohi vs Siri".

While Karan Johar's friends and colleagues found the video adorable, a social media user and asked "Who is the mother of Roohi? Can anybody please tell me? I am confused."

To this, Karan Johar, said, "I AM!!! Am so worried about your confused state so I had to answer your pertinent and relevant query."

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Karan treated fans with a glimpse of his Rakhi celebration along with a message. The video showed Roohi tying rakhi to Yash.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Rakhee love !!!! It's always a process to get the tradition of this beautiful festival of love accurately on point! The mothership contributed and the son was in a tearing hurry to go nowhere! The daughter was dutifully doing her best and I was trying to be the master of ceremonies with not much success!!! Happy Raksha Bandhan to all !!! Take care of each other and spread the joy.."

Last month in an interview with Karan Johar he appeared in an interview with Faye D'Souza on her YouTube channel. During the interaction, he revealed that Roohi and Yash had started asking about their biological mother. "It is a modern family. It is an unusual circumstance, so now I am also dealing with the question about 'whose stomach was I born in? But mumma is not mumma really, she is my grandmother. I am going to school, to the counsellor, to ask how do we navigate the situation. And it is not easy, being a parent is never easy," he said.

About Karan's kids: Roohi and Yash

Karan welcomed his son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.