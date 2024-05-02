Anupamaa fame star Rupali Ganguly hosted a belated birthday bash for her friends in the industry, on Wednesday evening. Who's who from the TV industry graced their presence at her birthday bash. Celebraties such as Sudhanshu Pandey, Rajan Shahi, Aamir Ali, Arjun Bijlani, and Shaheer Sheikh, among others.

Ratna Pathak Shah and Satish Shah whom she worked with in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai show were also part of her birthday bash.

The other celebrities in attendance included Delnaaz Irani, Sumona Chakravarti, Arjun Bijlani, Satish Shah, Aneri Vajani, Aamir Ali, Shaheer Sheikh, Jaswir Kaur and Vaquar Shaikh.

For the unversed, Rupali turned 47 on April 5.

The actor also celebrated her belated birthday with paparazzi. Several pictures and videos have gone viral, which show Rupali cutting her birthday cake with her husband and son as paparazzi gifted her a cake.

Rupali looked stunning in a blue and golden dress for the party.

Rupali even interacted with paps.

Amid several clips that have surfaced on Instagram a clip shows, Aamir Ali forcefully hugging and kissing Rupali as they come out of the party venue for photo-ops.

Reactions by Netizens

Netizens weren't happy seeing the Anupamaa actor reciprocating the hugging and kissing gesture of Aamir Khan. A section of netizens were of the view that Rupali was taken aback by his actions and looked uncomfortable.

A user wrote, "That's uncomfortable.."

Another mentioned, "Why all this is needed to be done in public.."

Ranveer Allahbadia who was also part of the party interacted with Rupali, a video has gone viral that shows, Rupali and Ranveer's fondness for perfume.

In the clip, Rupali forcefully gets her elbow close towards Ranveer as he smells the aroma of Rupali's fragrance, but Ranveer is taken aback as he didn't see it coming.

Work Front

Rupali is a household name and garners a huge fan following. She plays the female protagonist in Anupamaa. The star cast of the show includes Sudhanshu Pandey as character Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna among others.

Rupali has been part of the industry for decades and has been part of shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, and Aapki Antara to name a few.