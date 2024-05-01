Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Anupama fame Rupali Ganguly on Wednesday joined the BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Speaking to the media after joining the party, she shared why she joined the BJP, her plans and much more. "When I see this 'Mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this."

She added, "I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good." Party leaders Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni were also present at the event.

#WATCH | Actress Rupali Ganguly joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi



She says, "...When I see this 'Mahayagya' of development, I feel that I should also take part in this...I need your blessings and support so that whatever I do, I do it right and good...'' pic.twitter.com/x7pT7oq0xB — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2024

At the ceremony, the actor-turned-politician was greeted with flowers. She has been ruling the television world for over a decade and has charmed audiences with her acting prowess. Be it Sarabhai vs Sarabhai or now Anupama, the actor has become a household name, and her fan following pans across all age groups.

"Last Week was special for reasons beyond words and 8th March 2024 will go down as one of the most memorable and cherished days of my life! A day I will not stop reliving in my mind and feel euphoric about," the actor wrote on her Instagram handle.

Netizens were indeed happy upon seeing Rupali joining politics. They took to social media and wished her luck and also said that hopefully, she can be the next Smriti Irani.

In March, Kangana Ranaut too joined the BJP and will be contesting from her hometown Mandi for the elections.

My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta’s own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high… — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2024

She is already conducting road shows and addressing as part of her campaign.