The queen of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut, has time and again said that she is not interested in contesting for elections, and her inclination solely lies in acting.

However, on Sunday evening, Kangana took to her social media and announced that she would be fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from her hometown of Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the fifth list for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. The list of 111 Lok Sabha candidates included actor Kangana Ranaut from Mandi constituency seats in Himachal Pradesh and Arun Govil from Meerut.

This will be the electoral debut for Kangana Ranaut, who has time and again called herself a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP’s 5th list out. Jitin Prasada fielded from Pilibhit in place of 3-term sitting MP Varun Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi fielded again from Sultanpur. Actor Kangana Ranaut from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Excerpts of full list: pic.twitter.com/jak0jNACKj — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) March 24, 2024

Kangana was also present at the Ram temple consecration.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Kangana announced that she will be contesting from the Mandi constituency. She said that it was an honour and she is elated to officially join the party.

"My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janta party ( BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Loksabha candidate from my birthplace Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Loksabha polls. I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant," Ranaut posted.

Netizens weren't happy with her decisions and mostly slammed her for doing so.

The nomination came a day after Kangana's 37th birthday, on March 23. The actor visited the Baglamukhi and Jwala Devi temples in Himachal to celebrate her birthday.

Work front

Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her directorial comeback with the political drama cum biopic 'Emergency'. She would play the role of Indira Gandhi in the movie.

She will also feature in the Telugu movie 'Kannappa'. 'Baahubali' star Prabhas will essay the role of Lord Shiva, while Vishnu Manhcu will play his devotee. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will have a special cameo.