On the auspicious occasion of Maa Sita Navmi, team Adipurush pays special tribute to one of the most revered women in Indian History - an epitome of dedication, selflessness, bravery and purity by unveiling an enchanting motion poster of Janaki starring Kriti Sanon along with the audio teaser of melodious 'Ram Siya Ram.'

The poster of Adipurish ft Kriti Sanon exudes grace and elegance

Kriti Sanon as Janaki represents purity, divinity and courage as Raghav's consort. The melodious tune of Ram Siya Ram perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Janaki's unwavering devotion towards

The motion posters saw Kriti exuding elegance in a saree with a saffron shawl draped around her. The second poster shows Kriti's close-up shot with teary eyes.

Kriti Sanon shared her look from the film on her own social media handles. The caption read, "Amar hai naam, Jai Siya Ram. The eternal chant, Jai Siya Ram."

Prabhas also shared the poster.

And on Sita Navami 2023, the lead actor Prabhas himself took to social media to share a motion poster featuring Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita.

Prabhas also wrote "Jai Siya Ram" in different languages.

Take a look at how netizens reacted to Kriti's look.

A user wrote, " She is the only one in the whole who seems so real in her role."

Another wrote, "Goosebumps."

Some fans also said Kriti Sanon exudes grace as Janaki in the new Adipurush poster.

Their rendition, this soulful melody of 'Ram Siya Ram' is sung and composed Sachet-Parampara.

Earlier, on the occasion of Akshaye Tritiya, the makers unveiled a stunning poster featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram on social media.

The film was produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles and was made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic, Ramayan.

On a closer look at the poster, a silhouette of Lord Ram in the centre holding a bow and arrow, & picture of a fierce Lord Hanuman in the background. It also has the ten heads of Ravana on it. #Adipurush. #Prabhas. as Lord Ram. Lord Ram is also addressed as Adi Purusha. @omraut — Ace in Frame-Prabhas (@pubzudarlingye) August 18, 2020

Ahead of its release in India, the makers of Adipurush will make its world premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival in New York on June 13, 2023. Director Om Raut expressed his excitement and honour about the premiere on social media. Alongside the news, he shared a poster featuring Prabhas as Raghava, looking up at the sky with his bow and arrow drawn taut for release. Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Lankesh in the film.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be released globally on 16th June 2023.