Saif Ali Khan's Begum and Bebo of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor is celebrating 25 glorious years in the industry. Over the years, Kareena has carved a niche with different roles that she has essayed on-screen. Be it Geet from Jab We Met to Sanjana in Mein Prem Ki Deewani Hoon or Poo in K3G or the latest being a detective in The Buckingham Murders.

Kareena has matured as an actor, and her choice of roles has widened over the years. From playing chirpy, extrovert girl next door character to serious motherly roles. Kareena has outshone in every role that she essayed so far.

Kareena gives a modern twist to vintage banarasi saree

Apart from her acting prowess, Kareena is ageing like a fine wine. On Wednesday, the actor attended the event of PVR INOX to celebrate her 25 glorious years in the industry.

For the event, she draped a Banarasi saree, in a different modern style. The beautiful vintage piece was made by restoring the textile through meticulous pleating.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the saree gown features a drop-shoulder neck with a pleated pallu supporting the bodice in a fitted silhouette. The asymmetric pleats on the front and the pallu on the back formed a long train.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Kareena's outfit. A section of fans lauded her while some said, she looked uncomfortable in the outfit.

A user wrote, "She's looking dull and old."

Another asked, "Why does she look so uncomfortable?"

The third one said, "The halter neck blouse looks ill-fitted and too tight for her."

Kareena on paparazzi chasing Taimur and his reaction

Kareen said, Taimur asked her why paps were chasing him. She said, "Right now they are too young to know these things. He has an idea because of the paparazzi chasing him. I think that is why he only knows. But he keeps saying, 'Why are they chasing? Am I famous?' I said, 'No you are not famous, I am famous. You are nobody, you haven't done anything.' He's like, 'Maybe one day I will do it.' But right now in his mind, it is not films. It is only football. I hope he will watch some of my films, I'm sure someday the minute I can take him away from football. You know how all the boys are at this age."

Kareena Kapoor hosted Omkara screening for directors

Talking at the event, Kareena said that she organized a trial show where she invited Mani Ratnam and other respected directors. "I said it's such a good performance, I am going to call all the directors. From Mani Ratnam to everybody... all the directors. I am going to have this trial and call all the directors because I think I have done really well in this movie. I had this in Film City and everyone was there and of course, Vishal, Konkana Sensharma, Vivek Oberoi, Saif Ali Khan, everyone was there. And I was excited that they are going to watch me as Desdemona."

"At the interval, everyone came out and said you are really nice, we loved everyone and Saif was amazing. And then, the movie ended and everyone was like 'You were fab but where's Saif?' I was like 'What is happening? I called everybody to praise me.' Then suddenly everyone just flocked to Saif and was praising him."

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Film Festival will take place from September 20 to September 27, spanning over 15 cities and 30 theatres. The movies to be shown include Asoka, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chameli, Omkara, Jab We Met, The Buckingham Murders and more.