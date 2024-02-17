Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to charm us with her sartorial choice. The OG fashionista often makes head-turning appearances at events.

On Thursday, Kareena Kapoor represented India at the Vogue Ball of Arabia event in the UAE. The actor took to her Instagram stories and dropped stunning images of her from the event.

She also shared a breathtakingly beautiful picture with supermodel Winnie Harlow.

Kareena oozed oomph on an ocean green, mermaid-inspired shimmery dress. Her strappy, floor-sweeping outfit featured a body-hugging silhouette with a deep neckline and shimmery blue sequins all over She looked like a diva in an exquisite pendant in green that accentuated her look. She styled her short hair in loose waves and accessorised with a matching green clutch featuring the Sabyasachi logo.

For the look, she opted for minimal dewy makeup with mascara-laden eyes and a dewy glow.

Apart from Kareena, other celebs who graced the event were French singer and former first lady of France, Carla Bruni, alongside Lebanese actors and models from Arabian and Egyptian backgrounds.

Netizens flocked to social media and lauded Kareena's drop-dead gorgeous look. While a section of netizens called Bebo's charm fading away.

A user wrote, Karisma still looks more young than Kareena.."

Another mentioned, "She looks stunning even in her 40's"

The third user mentioned, "She looks 10 years older than her age.."

Work front

Kareena will be next seen in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and is all set to hit the theatres on March 29.

Recently, the makers of the upcoming movie The Crew unveiled the film's first teaser. Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the teaser which she captioned, "Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served. The Crew releasing in theaters this March!"