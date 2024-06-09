Bollywood's OG diva Kareena Kapoor never fails to charm fans with her sartorial choices. The actor is not just a doting mommy to Taimur and Jeh. The actor is an avid social media user and often drops pictures and videos from her photoshoots, vacation getaways and her videos from her workouts.

Kareena Kapoor dances to Yeh Ishq Haaye, Nagada Nagada at an event in Abu Dhabi

The actor was recently at a jewellery launch event in Abu Dhabi. At the event, she was seen dancing to her popular song "Yeh Ishq Haaye". Kareena also danced to "Nagada Nagada".

The film Jab We Met also starred Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. The film was released in 2007.

The audience loved Kareena electrifying dance moves. However, social media had mixed reactions to he dance moves.

Some internet users body-shamed her and said that she had aged.

A user wrote, "She looks old.."

Another wrote, " She has forgotten the steps.."

The third one mentioned, "I feel bad that she doesn't feel bad and awkward.."

The fourth one said, "She doesn't know the lyrics and steps.."

Several videos and pictures from the event have surfaced online.

What did she wear at the event?

The actor looks surreal in a beautiful blush pink tulle saree by Manish Malhotra.

The beautiful saree has a delicate mokhte pearls arranged in a Kashmiri leaf pattern.

Kareena was at Anant -Radhika's pre-wedding at cruise

Recently, Kareena and Karisma attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding cruise celebration in Italy and France in the last week of May.

Other celebs who attended the cruise bash are: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, among many others, were treated to a series of parties in France and Italy. On May 31, the Ambani family hosted a black-tie event in Cannes, south of France. US singer Katy Perry flew into Cannes to perform at the masquerade ball hosted for Anant and Radhika.

Work Front

Kareena was last seen in the con-comedy 'Crew'. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu in lead roles. The film reportedly made on a budget of Rs 75 crore, went on to collect over Rs 151.35 crore globally, according to Sacnilk.

She will also be seen as a female cop in Rohit Shetty's cop universe's Singham Again.