Deepika Padukone is reining queen of Bollywood. The actress has proved her mettle not just in Hindi cinema but also in Hollywood, making desis proud wherever she goes. The actress is currently basking in the success of Pathaan, the film has crossed.

The actress last week revealed that she will one of the presenters Oscars and will be joining the likes of Emily Blunt, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Close, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B Jordan, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, Riz Ahmed and Melissa McCarthy among others.

And before shining at the Oscars stage, the actress stunned her fans at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week. Deepika Padukone recently attended the Louis Vuitton show and her breathtaking look and eye makeup look has got netizens talking.

Before marking her presence at Nicolas Ghesquiere's show in the French Capital, Louis Vuitton dropped a video of Deepika on Instagram.

What did she wear

Deepika wore Louis Vuitton's leather stud button coat at PFW. Sharing a glimpse of her goth-inspired look, she took to Instagram and dropped a picture.

Deepika Padukone channels Cocktail's Veronica for the Louis Vuitton show

In the video, Deepika is channelling her inner veronica vibe from the film cocktail, she wore an all-black outfit with a black leather jacket, lacy bottom and a stylish black bag. Her hair was styled in crisp waves and her eyes are doused in kohl.

Fans were smitten by her beauty.

A user said, "The temperature has gotten high."

The second one said, "Uff, the hair is so Veronica❤️ LV did good."

On Monday evening (IST), Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere displayed the latest Fall/Winter 2023-2024 Womenswear collection at the Paris Fashion Week. Several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Zendaya, Emma Stone, Ana de Armas, and more stars attended the fashion show.

Professional front

Deepika will be seen in 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan , this is the first time she will be sharing screen space with the Geek God. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

She also has Project K with Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in The Intern remake with Big B.