Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor along with her sister Khushi Kapoor graced Koffee With Karan last week. The Kapoor sisters also spoke about their relationship, Janhvi also gave a slight hint that she is dating Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor offers prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple with Shikhar Pahariya

On Friday, Janhvi Kapoor along with her sister sought blessings at Tirupati Balaji Temple. In the visuals shared by ANI, the actor along with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were seen walking towards the temple to seek the blessings of Lord Balaji. Spotted with Janhvi and Shikar was Tollywood actor Maheswari.

Janhvi looked elegant in a golden saree. She also shared a slew of pictures on Instagram mainly close up shots from the hilltop at her Lord Balaji temple wearing a saree.

Janhvi captioned the post as, "And now it feels like 2024 has begun."

For the divine darshan, Shikhar wore a white dhoti-kurta and Maheswari wore a green coloured suit.

Rumours are rife that Janhvi and Shikhar have been dating for a long time. However, the alleged couple have neither confirmed nor denied their relationship.

Netizens react

As soon as Janhvi and Shikar's divine darshan from Tirumala went viral, netizens flocked to the comment section and praised Janhvi for wearing a saree.

A user wrote, "So cute in traditional wear. Looks like Sridevi is back.."

Another mentioned, "Back to the roots.."

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Actress Janhvi Kapoor visits Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala to offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/ujbv32kNM7 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

Janhvi Kapoor reveals BF Shikar is on speed dial on KWKS8

During the recent episode of Koffee with Karan, Janhvi mistakenly confirmed her relationship with Shikhar, when Karan asked her to name three people on her speed dial list, she said, "Shiku".

Janhvi spoke about him on a recent episode of Koffee With Karan. "I will say this, he is not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for Dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless dignified way, and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being," she said.

Work front

Janhvi will be next seen in Mr and Mrs Maahi alongside actor RajKummar Rao. Dharma Productions took to their official Instagram and announced the new release date. Along with the post, they wrote, "Two hearts chasing one dream & it's just pitch-er perfect! The field is set for #MrAndMrsMahi, coming to cinemas on 19th April 2024."

Who is Shikhar?

Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist.