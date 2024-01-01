The new year starts on a refreshing note as Karan Johar drops yet another scintillating teaser promo of the upcoming episode Koffee With Karan 8. This week the Koffee with Karan will feature the Kapoor sisters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor who made her debut with Archies.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor will be appearing on the upcoming episode of Karan Johar-hosted 'Koffee With Karan Season 8.

The promo was indeed a banger as for the first time Khushi and Janhvi together graced the Koffee couch. Kapoor's sisters spoke about their alleged love life. Janhvi Kapoor accidentally confirmed dating Shikhar Pahariya as she said that he is one of the people on her speed dial list. While Khushi spoke about her equation with Vedang Raina.

In the promo, Karan Johar asks, Janhvi who is on her speed dial list. She responded, "Papa, Khushu and Shikhu". Shikhu refers to her rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, whom she is often gets papped with.

Next, Karan Johar asked Khushi Kapoor about her personal and asked him if he is dating her co-star, Vedang Raina. Khushi said, "You know that scene in Om Shanti Om, where a row of people say 'Om and I are just good friends?" Both Karan and Khushi burst out laughing.

Karan asked Khushi Kapoor about the boys Janhvi has dated. As a confused Khushi asked if she should name them, Janhvi told her, "Don't do it, Khushi."

Karan asked Khushi if there was a reality show about her family and what it should be called. She responded, "Walmart Kardashians." Karan asked, "Like the sasta (cheap) version of the Kardashians?" Janhvi said, "Why? How dare she?" Karan, next, asked Janhvi what piece of advice she would give Khushi if she were to work with Ananya Panday. "Just make sure you don't end up liking the same guys," Janhvi replied.

Janhvi and Ananya have both dated Ishaan Khatter. All of them were left in splits.

Netizens slammed Janhvi for her facial expressions and were of the view that she was faking it to the core. Some even mentioned that Karan Johar needed to stop repeating the guests.

A user wrote, "Felt like Tupperware, so much plastic.."

Another mentioned, "Ananya Pandey's acting is far better than this episode.."

The third user said, "This slip of the tongue was deliberate.."

Who is Shikhar Pahariya?

For the unversed, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He reportedly dated Janhvi Kapoor earlier and later parted ways.

Karan shared the video with the caption, "We are starting off the new year with some crackling energy with the Kapoor sisters. For the first time ever, catch the sister duo - Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor, together on the latest episode of #KoffeeWithKaranS8!" Koffee With Karan season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.